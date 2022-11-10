Classical dance performance, storytelling mesmerize audience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A classical dance performance by Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak, a classical dancer and choreographer enthralled the audience of twincities here Thursday at the auditorium of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) featuring the dance forms of the subcontinent to promote peace and positivity.

The qualified classical dancer is also a dance teacher who performed at home and abroad while serving as CEO at Teri Nawab Durbar - a rights-based organisation working for peace and economic prosperity through culture, heritage, art, music, dance and tourism.

The Kathak Dance in Pashtun and Afghani tribal costumes was beautifully presented for the fun lovers. The dance performance was followed by Daastangoi (storytelling) by Dr Waqar Azeem and Sadia Hayat. The traditional way of narrating story presented a traditional short story and a contemporary. Combining vibrant costumes, the presenters narrated stories with messages of positivity, peace and harmony.

The workshop was part of week-long art activities organized by Nomad Art Gallery and PNCA to celebrate cultural diversity of Pakistan and create social harmony through soft expressions of art. The activities including a group art exhibition, performance, workshops, storytelling and seminar by various artists will continue till November 16 titled 'Diversity and Social Harmony" by various artists featuring traditional and contemporary arts.

Pakistani art has a long tradition and history which combines a variety of art forms, including painting, sculpture, calligraphy, pottery and textiles. The arts are a vehicle through which human beings cultivate distinct social, cultural and individual identities, while transmitting values, impressions, judgments, ideas, visions, spiritual meanings, patterns of life and experiences across time and space. Puppetry and storytelling (oral traditions) are examples of traditional performance art, said Nageen Hyat, Curator of the show and Director Nomad Gallery while talking to APP.

Pakistan's culture is diverse and has always found itself rooted to traditions along with art. Culture and creativity here manifest themselves in almost all economic, social and other activities. Traditional art is important as it passed down through generations and provides a shared experience for the entire community. With values, cultural practices, and belief systems embedded in these art forms, they often form a common language through which the different communities that fabricate the society can be engaged, she added.