Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Classique Legend gave star jockey Kerrin McEvoy a third win in the world's richest turf race, The Everest, in front of thousands of cheering punters in Australia on Saturday.

The five-year-old gelding, trained by Les Bridge, came storming through the pack at the 200 metre mark to collect a whopping Aus$6.2 million (US$4.

4 million) for barely a one-minute sprint.

On an overcast day in Sydney, Bivouac was second and Gytrash third in front of 11,000 people at Royal Randwick, the maximum allowed under coronavirus measures and the biggest in Australian horse racing since March.

Normally 40,000 fans would pack the venue, but with strict limits in place racegoers needed to pre-register their attendance, stay in designated areas and have their temperature checked on arrival.