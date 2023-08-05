Open Menu

Classy Bonmati Sends Five-star Spain Into World Cup Quarters

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Classy Bonmati sends five-star Spain into World Cup quarters

Auckland, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Jorge Vilda said he had "the 23 best players in the world" after Aitana Bonmati starred in a 5-1 demolition of Switzerland on Saturday to send Spain into the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Bonmati scored twice and got two assists in front of 43,217 at Auckland's Eden Park -- a record for a football match in New Zealand -- with Spain playing the Netherlands or South Africa in the last eight.

Bonmati's early opener in the last-16 tie was cancelled out by a spectacular Laia Codina own goal, but Alba Redondo restored Spain's lead and Bonmati scored again to make it 3-1.

Codina then made up for her error by getting a fourth before the interval and Jennifer Hermoso made it 5-1 in the second half.

It was a defiant response to Spain's 4-0 defeat by Japan in their last group game and justified coach Vilda's decision to leave Alexia Putellas out of his starting line-up.

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner is still recovering her fitness following a serious knee injury and made just a cameo off the bench.

Instead it was her Barcelona teammate Bonmati who took centre stage, and Vilda was asked if the 25-year-old might now be a candidate to win the next Ballon d'Or.

"I think I have the best 23 players in the world," he said.

"Aitana played very well today, she scored goals and was player of the match, but the rest of the team played very well too. We have 23 Ballons d'Or." Vilda made five changes to Spain's line-up, including dropping goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez to make way in goal for Cata Coll, a back-up at her club Barcelona.

Codina also came into central defence for her first appearance at the World Cup.

Bonmati said the humbling by Japan had been on their minds.

"When you lose like we did the other day it is a really big blow but to win 5-1 in a World Cup knockout tie, be through to the quarter-finals and make history, that shows we are a team," said the midfielder.

"It was not easy after the other day but today we saw the character of the players and I hope we have a lot of days left here." Spain were simply a class above a Swiss side who had reached the last 16 without conceding a goal but whose exit means they have still never won a major tournament knockout game.

"My players did nothing wrong. They have had a really good tournament. They gave everything and I am very proud of them," said their coach Inka Grings.

- Farcical own goal - It took just five minutes for the opener to arrive, Bonmati slotting in after taking a lovely touch to set herself up.

That came after Redondo's effort from a Salma Paralluelo cross had been touched onto the post by goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann, and Switzerland had conceded for the first time at this World Cup.

They were gifted an equaliser on 11 minutes as Codina, not far inside her own half, played a ball back towards her own box without looking up and beat Coll for a farcical own goal.

Spain soon restored their lead as Bonmati glanced on a cross by Ona Batlle and Redondo headed home.

Bonmati was running riot and was denied another by a good Thalmann save before she made it 3-1 in style in the 36th minute.

Redondo's header from Paralluelo's cross was blocked but the ball fell to Bonmati, who wrong-footed the Swiss defence with a turn reminiscent of Johan Cruyff before finishing.

Codina poked in another in a goalmouth scramble and it was 4-1 at half-time without Switzerland having an attempt.

The fifth arrived 20 minutes from time as Bonmati pounced on a slack pass out by Switzerland and played in Hermoso to score.

Related Topics

Football World Auckland Barcelona Lead Spain Japan South Africa Switzerland Netherlands Women Post From Best Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

26 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

4 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

6 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

14 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

15 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

15 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous