Clay Master Ruud Wins Seventh Career Title With Argentina Triumph
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM
Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Norway's Casper Ruud won his seventh career title and sixth on clay with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman in Sunday's Argentina Open final.
Top seed Ruud was the champion in the Argentine capital in 2020 while second-seeded Schwartzman succeeded him last year.
Ruud's record at the event now stands at 9-0.
The 23-year-old's two clay titles in Argentina add to those in Kitzbuhel, Gstaad, Bastad and Geneva in 2021.
He won his only hardcourt event at San Diego, also last year.