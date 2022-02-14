UrduPoint.com

Clay Master Ruud Wins Seventh Career Title With Argentina Triumph

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Clay master Ruud wins seventh career title with Argentina triumph

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Norway's Casper Ruud won his seventh career title and sixth on clay with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman in Sunday's Argentina Open final.

Top seed Ruud was the champion in the Argentine capital in 2020 while second-seeded Schwartzman succeeded him last year.

Ruud's record at the event now stands at 9-0.

The 23-year-old's two clay titles in Argentina add to those in Kitzbuhel, Gstaad, Bastad and Geneva in 2021.

He won his only hardcourt event at San Diego, also last year.

Related Topics

Geneva Casper San Diego Argentina Sunday 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2022

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th February 2022

22 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

7 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

8 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

13 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>