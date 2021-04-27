UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clean Energy Innovation Slowing, Report Warns

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Clean energy innovation slowing, report warns

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Innovation in the clean energy sector has slowed, a report released Tuesday found, a worrying development as plans to meet carbon emissions reductions targets rely on yet-to-be-developed technologies.

A joint report by the European Patent Office and the International Energy Agency found that found that the average annual growth rate of patents for low carbon emissions technologies has fallen to 3.3 percent since 2017, considerably slower than the average level of 12.5 percent in the period 2000-2013.

At the climate summit last week in Washington, many nations reiterated pledges to reach net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century or soon thereafter.

However, the EPO-IEA report "Patents and the energy transition" found that around 35 percent of the cumulative CO2 emissions reductions needed to shift to a sustainable path to reach net-zero emissions by 2070 are still currently at the prototype or demonstration phase.

It said that "the energy sector will only reach net-zero emissions if there is a significant and concerted global push to accelerate innovation." The report found that energy efficiency and fuel-switching technologies remained at the top of patent activities, accounting for about 60 percent of the total.

Patent activity in renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar has been in decline for nearly a decade however, and represented just 17 percent of the total in 2019, it found.

The key driver of patent growth since 2017 has been innovation in cross-cutting technologies such as batteries, hydrogen and smart grids, along with carbon-capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

The report said these enabling technologies of energy transition increased from 27 percent of patent applications in the sector in 2000 to 34 percent in 2019.

"Electric vehicles are driving the dominance of end-use technologies in low-carbon energy patenting," it said.

While China has taken the top position for international patent applications and has been an early adopter of electric vehicles, the report found it is lagging in low emissions innovation.

Europe came in top with 28 percent of total patent filings in that sector, followed by Japan at 25 percent, and the United States at 20 percent.

South Korea followed with 10 percent and China accounted for eight percent.

Related Topics

China Washington Driver Vehicles Japan United States 2017 2019 From Top

Recent Stories

Realme Takes Over Social Media with its Enthrallin ..

1 minute ago

Co-Founder Careem, Mudassir Sheikha Donates USD 2 ..

19 minutes ago

PML-N leader and MNA Javed Latif arrested after re ..

19 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE leads global fight against epidem ..

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.