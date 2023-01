BEIJING, Jan. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) --:Wind and solar energy are playing growing roles in ensuring China's energy supply, thanks to their continuous scale expansion.

In 2022, the newly installed capacity of wind and solar power topped 120 million kW, and the cumulative installed capacity surpassed 700 million kW by the end of last year, data from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed.

The newly installed capacity of wind and solar power accounted for 78 percent of the newly installed capacity in the country last year, making them major power generators in China.