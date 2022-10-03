UrduPoint.com

Clean Hydrogen Can Help China Cut Carbon Emission In Heavy Industry

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Clean hydrogen can help China cut carbon emission in heavy industry

BEIJING, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese scientists and their American counterparts recently published an assessment of China's future use of clean hydrogen in its heavy industry and heavy-duty transport, noting that clean hydrogen can significantly reduce carbon emissions.

According to the study published Thursday in the journal Nature Energy, clean hydrogen can be both a major energy carrier and feedstock that can significantly reduce carbon emissions of heavy industry.

Currently, the energy used in heavy industry and heavy-duty transport is difficult to shift to renewable power, according to a study conducted by researchers from Nankai University and Harvard University.

Clean hydrogen can be produced from different sources, including renewable electricity and natural gas reforming with carbon management technologies.

An analysis model result in the study shows that by 2060, clean hydrogen can fuel up to 50 percent of China's heavy-duty truck and bus fleets.

The result also shows that using clean hydrogen in China is expected to save 1.72 trillion U.S. Dollars by 2060 in investment costs to achieve carbon neutrality compared with a no-hydrogen scenario.

According to the study, the result provides evidence of the value of clean hydrogen in hard-to-abate sectors for China and countries facing similar challenges in reducing emissions.

Related Topics

Electricity China Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

2 hours ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.