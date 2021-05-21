UrduPoint.com
Clean Nuclear Energy Vital Amid Pakistan's Vulnerability To Climate Change: PM

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday formally inaugurated the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) set up in collaboration with China and said generation of clean energy was important owing to Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change.

The inaugural ceremony was held simultaneously via video-link at K-2 NPP, Karachi and in Beijing, China and also marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan was among the 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change, adding that reversal of its fallout was vital to save coming generations.

He said K-2 nuclear plant would greatly contribute to production of clean and cost-effective energy for the benefit of people and environment.

He expressed satisfaction that with strenuous efforts of the Chinese and Pakistani engineers, the state-of-the-art K-2 nuclear facility would produce 1,100 mega watt electricity for national grid.

He said Pakistan and China's 30-year-long nuclear cooperation had resulted in materializing of several projects besides transfer of technology and technical expertise to the Pakistani scientists and manpower.

