clean Sweep Victory for Ahmed Shah-Ejaz Faruqi Panel in Arts Council of Karachi Elections 2025-26

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi elections for the year 2025-2026 saw a resounding victory for the Ahmed Shah-Ejaz Faruqi panel, with the Najam Ashraf Mubashir panel suffering a heavy defeat.
In the presidential race, Muhammad Ahmed Shah garnered 1,977 votes, while his opponent Najamuddin Sheikh secured only 185 votes. For the position of Vice President, Munawar Saeed received 1,953 votes, while Secretary Professor Ejaz Farooqi won 1,942 votes. Noor Ul Huda Shah, candidate for Joint Secretary, got 1,891 votes, and Treasurer Qudsia Akbar secured 1,939 votes. On the opposing panel, Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi earned 187 votes, Mir Abbas Raza Mubashir received 155 votes, Mansoor Zuberi managed only 58 votes, and Treasurer Candidate Taseem-ul-Haq Haqqi secured 205 votes, while Iqbal Ahmad received 235 votes.
For the Governing Body, Dr. Huma Mir topped the list with 1,908 votes, followed by Dr. S.M. Qaiser Sajad with 1,907 votes, Mohammad Iqbal Latif with 1,886 votes, Dr. Ambareen Haseeb Amber with 1,873 votes, and Ghazi Salahuddin with 1,872 votes. Other successful candidates included Syed Sajid Hassan (1,856 votes), Mohammad Ayoub Shaikh (1,778 votes), Akhlaq Ahmad Khan (1,770 votes), Amjad Hussain Shah (1,753 votes), Abdullah Sultan (1,752 votes), Farrukh Tanveer Shahab (1,742 votes), and Amjad Saraj Memon (1,711 votes). On the opposing panel, Mohammad Ayub received 359 votes, Mazhar Amrao Bandu Khan got 313 votes, Talat Mahmood earned 284 votes, and other candidates received similar lower totals.
Out of 6,780 registered voters, 2,215 members cast their votes.
