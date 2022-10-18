UrduPoint.com

Clean Water, Fuel Needed To Fight Cholera In Haiti: UN Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Clean water, fuel needed to fight cholera in Haiti: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :-- Clean water and fuel are in demand to fight the cholera outbreak in Haiti as humanitarian agencies scale up support, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"We live in an absolutely dramatic situation," Guterres told reporters. "We have the (Port-au-Prince) harbor blocked by gangs, not allowing fuel and other needed materials to move. We have, because of that, no fuel in the city. Where there is no fuel, there is no water."The most important treatment for cholera is hydration, but there is no water available in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, he said.

"So it's an absolutely nightmarish situation for the population of Haiti, especially Port-au-Prince."The UN chief reiterated his call for an international armed force to work with Haitian police to release the harbor and establish a humanitarian corridor "based on strict humanitarian criteria, independent of the political dimensions of the problems that need to be solved by the Haitians themselves." He underscored he was not recommending a UN peacekeeping force.

