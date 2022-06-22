UrduPoint.com

Cleaner, Piano Tuner: French Parliament's Fresh Faces

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Cleaner, piano tuner: French parliament's fresh faces

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A wave of new French MPs with more diverse profiles, including a cleaner and a blind piano tuner, are heading to parliament after legislative elections that saw President Emmanuel Macron lose his majority.

The centrist president's setback came amid a surge in support for the hard left France Unbowed (LFI) and far right National Rally (RN) -- the political homes of the new MPs from a working-class background who stand out in a sea of career politicians.

The freshly-elected MPs are out to make their mark on the new parliament where opposition parties will have more room to make an impact than in the previous one where Macron enjoyed a large majority.

Former cleaner Rachel Keke beat Macron's former sports minister Roxana Maracineanu after running on a left-wing alliance ticket led by LFI's leftist firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.

"I am the voice of the voiceless," Keke said on Sunday after the results came in.

"I am a maid, I am a cleaner, security guard, care assistant, home help, I am all these invisible jobs," she added, promising these jobs would be visible with her in the lower house parliament.

Keke made a name for herself after winning a gruelling battle for better working conditions in the Paris hotel where she cleaned.

LFI MPs supported Keke and her colleagues throughout the fight against global hotel giant Accor and have made the defence of France's "invisible workers" a priority.

