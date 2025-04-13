Cleaner Rawalpindi: A challenging task

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Once known for its grandeur and vastness, the Rawalpindi city is presently encountering a challenge of illegal encroachments, making it a congested and crowded metropolis.

Conversion of small bazars into mega markets nesting huge shopping plazas has multiplied illegal encroachments and now not only main bazars but adjacent streets have also gone stuffy.

The practice goes on with the connivance of shopkeepers, vendors and the municipal authorities as soon after any action against encroachers we again see their mushroom growth within few days.

Dr. Eman Zaffar, Assistant Commissioner (City) claims the issue rests with the shopkeepers and the administration has adopted a multipronged strategy to combat this menace.

“Conversion of thickly populated historic Raja Bazar in a pedestrian zone, providing alternate travel routes and consistently conducted anti-encroachment operations is an example,” she said. “With these measures we are trying to once again transform this bazar into a spacious area.”

Highlighting massive crackdown against encroachers, Dr Eman said the administration is all out for successful redressal of this long-awaited issue. However, she emphasized on cognition of civic sense among masses.

She termed population hike, increased urbanization and lack of self-responsibility as major issues. “Another complex issue relating to congestion is that old markets and buildings still host thousands of families at upper floors.”

“We have to consider the civic dynamics of commercial cum residential areas as the markets are not only shopping hubs but also residential clusters. We require a sophisticated approach to address this situation,” she explained.

As all tiers of district and cantonment administration are on toes to cleanse Rawalpindi of encroachers, Almas Sabeeh, Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) also mentioned to crackdown on Adiala Road, Chakri Road, Morgah and Girja Road where concrete ramps were destroyed, moveable encroachments confiscated and punitive action was taken against encroachers.

“Besides crackdown, we have also started an awareness campaign for shopkeepers, street venders and building owners to avoid creating hurdles through illegal encroachments” said Almas Sabeeh.

As it was a common complaint in the past that encroachers reappear after couple of days of any action, therefore to stop reappearance of soft encroachments, Chief Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment board, Ali Irfan Rizvi has applied a ‘monitor and action’ strategy by deploying RCB Enforcement personnel in bazaars ensuring no carts, stalls and other moveable encroachments reappear on roads.

“The deployed teams remain present in bazaars, check the situation and instantly respond to illegal movement”, he said.

Rizvi informed that heavy machinery was used to destroy concrete ramps and sheds during recent drive in Tench Bhatta, Dhamial, Kamal Abad, Choohr and Misrial areas.

“We are taking collaborative measures by also taking police and traffic personnel onboard and we have been successful in clearing 80% encroachments,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had issued special directions for removal of encroachments and a swift action is underway across the province including Rawalpindi.

The statistics show that city areas were cleared by confiscating 155 truckloads, 3,123 carts, 831 counters and 197 illegal platforms were removed from shops and houses in addition to removal of 264 concrete encroachments from areas ranging from Raja Bazaar to Murree Road, 4th, 5th, 6th Roads and Sadiqabad during recent anti-encroachment drive.

As encroachments in Rawalpindi, a city hosting 11 bazars more or less have been cleared in vast area, the data shows that during a single crackdown drive undertaken during the month of Ramadan, 522 truckloads were confiscated and 4572 concrete constructions and soft encroachments were removed.

City Traffic Police is also lending hand in removing encroachments as Chief Traffic Police, Beenish Fatima says she herself visited different bazars to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

She appreciated recent anti-encroachment drives and reiterated that traffic police would work shoulder to shoulder with District Administration during crackdowns.

The traffic police chief said that CTP has always been supported greatly by the provincial government as a result of which, police have stopped disarrayed parking, random driving and clearing moveable encroachments.

“Our officers and wardens have to perform hectic duties especially when development project are executed on Mall road and Adiala road. We are all active to ease gridlock and improve traffic flow,” she said.

Meanwhile the ongoing drive against encroachments has drawn widespread praise from local traders and residents who described it a long awaited decision.

“It was a long awaited solution to a persistent issue,” said Ikram Sheikh, a businessman in Saddar. "This time, the operation was more systematic. But, the authorities must have to keep a strong vigil and a strict post clean up monitoring to avoid recurrence of this phenomenon.”

Another shop owner in Computer Market, Nasir Abbasi noted improved customer access. "With encroachments gone, both shoppers and goods move freely now. This step would help ease access to market and both the commuters and shopkeepers would take a sigh of relief.”

Mudassar Rehman, a local resident of Cantt area also termed the crackdown "a welcoming step and said, the citizens must also help sustain these results by preventing reconstruction of illegal structures.

