Clermont Hero James Joins Ospreys Coaching Staff

Sat 27th June 2020

Clermont hero James joins Ospreys coaching staff

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Clermont playmaker Brock James has been appointed as the new attack coach at the Ospreys on a three-year deal, the Welsh regional side announced Friday.

The Australian fly-half who won the European Challenge Cup in 2007 and France's Top 14 in 2010 as a player with Clermont, will take up his position in July ahead of a planned for resumption of the Pro14 in August following the coronavirus outbreak.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation not to play Test rugby, the 38-year-old James has left a player-coach role at Bordeaux Begles to join the Ospreys, the four-time champions of the old Celtic League/Pro 12 and the club of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

"It's a great opportunity for me to be a part of the Ospreys," said James in a club statement.

"When you look at the squad, it is full of experienced internationals and a lot of really exciting young talent coming through the ranks and the chance to work with them was something I couldn't let pass me by.

" James, acknowledging the "great rugby culture in Wales", added: "After 14 years in France I now have the chance to experience a new club and a new competition with a side I can hopefully add some value to.

"I played alongside a lot of international players, especially at Clermont, and I always learnt a lot from them and I am sure it will be the same at the Ospreys as a coach."Toby Booth, head coach of the Swansea-based Ospreys, had no doubts James could be an "inspiration" to his side and would enjoy the same success as a coach that he had done as a player.

"We both want to play a positive and a try-scoring brand of rugby and we both want to bring that to the Ospreys," said Booth.

