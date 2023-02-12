UrduPoint.com

Clermont-Marseille Ligue 1 Match Delayed By Stadium Trouble, Tear Gas

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 08:30 AM

ClermontFerrand, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Saturday's Ligue 1 game between Clermont and Marseille kicked off nearly 50 minutes late after incidents outside the stadium prompted security forces to use tear gas.

Players stayed inside the dressing rooms while supporters were pictured covering their faces as the tear gas drifted across the Stade Gabriel-Montpied.

The local authority told AFP around 100 ticketless fans tried to force their way into the venue and were pushed back by the security forces, before vandalising fencing to enter the car park for visitors.

The match eventually started after the gas cloud lifted and players were given time to warm-up again.

