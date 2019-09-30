Montpellier, France, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Former Australia U20s fly-half Jake McIntyre scored 22 points as Clermont beat Stade Francais 32-18 on Sunday, piling the pressure on the Parisians' head coach Heyneke Meyer.

Meyer, who coached the Springboks at the 2015 World Cup, saw his current side lose for a fourth time in five games this season after newspaper Le Parisien reported on Friday his position would be under threat with another defeat.

McIntyre was flawless from the kicking tee converting tries from teenage wing Samuel Ezeala and captain Fritz Lee.

Meyer's side, backed by billionaire Hans-Peter Wild, led 13-12 at the break as Kylian Hamdaoui crossed with seconds remaining of the first half.

Clermont, runners up last season, claimed victory thanks to Ezeala and Lee's efforts and points from McIntyre's boot in the second half.

Bordeaux-Begles' promising France fly half Matthieu Jalibert was ruled out for at least two months with a dislocated forearm suffered in the 17-17 draw at Montpellier.

Jalibert, 20, missed almost year of action due to a knee ligament injury sustained on his one and only international appearance in 2018.

The result means Bordeaux-Begles fail to win for the first time this campaign and now trail leaders Lyon by two points.

On Saturday, Pierre Mignoni's Lyon outfit maintained their perfect start with a 31-20 win at Racing 92.