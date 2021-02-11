UrduPoint.com
Clermont's Match At Agen Postponed Due To Covid Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :An outbreak of Covid-19 cases at Clermont has forced their Top 14 trip to Agen, which was due to take place on Saturday, to be postponed to February 27, the National Rugby League announced Thursday.

Clermont are currently fourth as the Top 14 heads into round 16 with 45 points, seven behind leaders Toulouse, while Agen are winless and bottom of the table with just two points.

Defeat for Agen in their next match would mean a record 16th straight Top 14 loss, beating the number set by Perpignan in 2018-2019.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

