Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco was named the winner of this year's Roberto Clemente Award for humanitarian work, charcater and community service by Major League Baseball on Friday.

The 32-year-old Venezuelan right-hander was diagnosed earlier this year with a form of blood cancer called chronic myeloid leukemia that sidelined him for much of the season. He returned to the Indians in September as a relief pitcher.

Carrasco and his wife, Karry, provide box lunches for the homeless every other Sunday in the off-season, fund a scholarship for single mothers and donate money for clothes, medicine, food and school supplies to underprivileged areas in the United States, Colombia, Venezuela, and Africa.

"Winning the Roberto Clemente Award is one of the most prestigious honors," Carrasco said. "I am very excited to share this honor with the Cleveland Indians and my home country of Venezuela.

I hope to continue giving back to others and inspire more players to help in the community." The award is named for a former Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder and two-time World Series champion from Puerto Rico who died in 1972 at age 38 in a plane crash while trying to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. He became the first Latino or Caribbean player inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973.

Carrasco is the third Indians player to win the award after Andre Thornton in 1971 and Jim Thome in 2002.

"The Roberto Clemente Award is the most important individual player award due to the genuine impact that major league players have on those who are most in need," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

"Carlos, through his global philanthropic efforts, is an excellent example of someone who selflessly acts on behalf of the less fortunate and embodies the spirit of our game's most celebrated humanitarian."