Climate activists briefly disrupt air traffic in Geneva: airport

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Protesters on the tarmac at Geneva airport briefly disrupted air traffic Monday before operations were gradually resumed, the airport said, as dozens of climate activists blocked a nearby business jet convention.

"Due to the incursion of people on the tarmac, the air traffic was momentarily disrupted. It has been gradually resuming since 12:40 pm (1040 GMT)," Geneva airport's official Twitter account said.

The notice came as environmental groups said around 100 climate activists from 17 countries had disrupted the nextdoor European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) -- Europe's biggest sales fair for private jets.

In a joint statement, Greenpeace, Stay Grounded, Scientist Rebellion and Extinction Rebellion, said the activists were peacefully occupying jets exhibited for the event by Geneva airport.

Images published on Twitter showed the activists camped out around a shiny jet, brandishing colourful banners with the words "Ban private jets", and "private jets burn our future".

Around a dozen police officers had rapidly intervened to remove the activists, including some that had attached themselves to planes, and had detained around 80 activists, according to the ATS news agency.