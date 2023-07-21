Climate activists strike at British Open

(@FahadShabbir)

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Climate activists targeted the British Open on Friday, setting off a smoke flare and throwing orange powder onto the Royal Liverpool course before being arrested.

The Just Stop Oil group said it was responsible for the demonstration at the 17th hole on the second day of action at Hoylake.

Police confirmed that four people had been arrested.

British golf's landmark tournament is the latest high-profile sporting event to be targeted by Just Stop Oil in recent weeks following interruptions at Wimbledon and during the second Ashes cricket Test at Lord's.