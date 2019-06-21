Climate activists to blockade German coal mine

Viersen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Thousands of European climate activists are readying Friday to blockade a huge German open-cast coal mine and plant in a campaign of non-violent mass civil disobedience.

The target of the so-called "Ende Gelaende" (EG) protest movement is the massive Garzweiler lignite mining operation of energy giant RWE in the Rhine region near Cologne.

The German phrase "Ende Gelaende" signifies that something is irrevocably finished, similar to "end of story" -- which is how the protesters feel about the fossil fuel age.

Under the motto "keep it in the ground", the demonstrators, who will wear white overalls and face masks, have gathered in a nearby tent city for a weekend of activism.

They are supported by the student-strike movement Fridays for Future, which is planning a 20,000-strong rally from 1000 GMT in the nearby city of Aachen, as well as environmental groups such as Greenpeace.

The activists also enjoy growing public support as climate change has shot up the political agenda and Germany's Greens are now polling neck-and-neck with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

"The climate crisis is already here, we see it every day," said protester Nike Malhaus.