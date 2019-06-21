UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Activists To Blockade German Coal Mine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:40 AM

Climate activists to blockade German coal mine

Viersen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Thousands of European climate activists are readying Friday to blockade a huge German open-cast coal mine and plant in a campaign of non-violent mass civil disobedience.

The target of the so-called "Ende Gelaende" (EG) protest movement is the massive Garzweiler lignite mining operation of energy giant RWE in the Rhine region near Cologne.

The German phrase "Ende Gelaende" signifies that something is irrevocably finished, similar to "end of story" -- which is how the protesters feel about the fossil fuel age.

Under the motto "keep it in the ground", the demonstrators, who will wear white overalls and face masks, have gathered in a nearby tent city for a weekend of activism.

They are supported by the student-strike movement Fridays for Future, which is planning a 20,000-strong rally from 1000 GMT in the nearby city of Aachen, as well as environmental groups such as Greenpeace.

The activists also enjoy growing public support as climate change has shot up the political agenda and Germany's Greens are now polling neck-and-neck with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

"The climate crisis is already here, we see it every day," said protester Nike Malhaus.

Related Topics

Protest German Germany Cologne Ende Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

9 hours ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

9 hours ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

10 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

10 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

10 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.