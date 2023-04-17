Climate authority calls for greater Australian commitment to carbon sequestration

(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) --:Australia's top advisory body on climate policy has urged the Federal government to step up its commitments.

In a new report published on Monday, the Climate Change Authority (CCA) said Australia must embrace carbon sequestration technologies at a far greater scale or face failing to achieve its emissions reduction targets.

The federal government has committed to reducing emissions by 43 percent from 2005 levels by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

In order to reach those targets, the CCA said that ambitious emissions reductions must be combined with sequestration - the capture and storage of carbon at the point of emission and from the atmosphere.

"While reducing emissions at source is critical, the extent of the climate challenge means there must be effort directed to sequestration," Brad Archer, chief executive of the CCA, said in a media release.

"We need to use all the tools in the toolkit. That includes developing a carefully designed portfolio of approaches, as no single technology can achieve the levels of sequestration likely to be needed."