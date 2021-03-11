UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Change Can Impact Spread Of Malaria In Africa'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Climate change can impact spread of malaria in Africa'

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The slowdown in global warming seen at the end of the last century was reflected by a decline in malaria transmission in the Ethiopian highlands, according to a study published on Wednesday.

The study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) and the University of Chicago aimed to determine the impact of global warming on malaria incidence.

"It is believed that the largest effect could occur in the highlands, where lower temperatures limit vector abundance, leading to intermittent and seasonal disease outbreaks," read a statement by ISGlobal.

"We see that malaria epidemiology in these areas is strongly under climate control at all scales (months, years and even decades), which settles once and for all the debate on whether climate change is affecting or not the dynamics of malaria in Africa," said Xavier Rodo, who is head of the Climate and Health Program at ISGlobal and first author of the study.

The research, published in the Nature Communications journal, focused on Ethiopia's Oromia region, a densely populated area lying some 1,600 and 2,500 meters above sea level.

The team used mathematical modelling to analyze "the association between malaria cases, regional climate (local temperatures and rainfall) and global climate.

" "The results show that the variation in malaria cases correlates extremely well with changes in regional temperatures: the regional decline in temperatures linked to the slowdown in climate change coincided with the reduction in malaria cases observed from 2000, five years before disease control measures were reinforced," read the statement.

"This decline in cases coincided with the slowdown in the increase of global surface temperature… The analysis shows there is a "chain of effects" from global climate variability to regional temperature variations in East Africa, which translates into new malaria cases in the Ethiopian highlands."Mercedes Pascual, researcher at the University of Chicago and last author of the study, said: "The link between disease dynamics and climate conditions is so strong that it is evident at multiple temporal scales, from seasonality to multiannual cycles to decadal trends."Rodo said the proof that "the slowdown in warming influenced malaria transmission demonstrates the strong coupling between disease and climate."

Related Topics

Africa Century Mercedes Barcelona Chicago Ethiopia All From

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Libyan Governmentâ€™s Winning of Parl ..

39 seconds ago

UAE announces 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 1,677 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

51 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

50 minutes ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

50 minutes ago

UAEâ€™s economy shows remarkable ability to overco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.