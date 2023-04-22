UrduPoint.com

Climate Change Continues To Advance In 2022: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Climate change continues to advance in 2022: report

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) --:Climate change continued its advance in 2022 as droughts, floods, and heatwaves affected communities on every continent and cost many billions of Dollars, said the annual report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released on Friday.

Antarctic sea ice fell to its lowest level on record, and the melting of some European glaciers was off the charts.

For global temperature, the years 2015-2022 were the eight warmest on record. Melting of glaciers and sea level rise, which reached record levels in 2022, will continue for up to thousands of years, said the report.

"While greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate continues to change, populations worldwide continue to be gravely impacted by extreme weather and climate events," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

