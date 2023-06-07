Climate change could cause disease to 76.8 percent of corals by 2100: study

SYDNEY, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) --:Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) has estimated that 76.8 percent of corals across the world would catch disease by 2100 amid global warming.

In their new study published in the Ecology Letters journal on Wednesday, the researchers created a data set encompassing 108 papers on global coral disease for a further meta-analysis.

They found that both rising average summer sea surface temperatures (SSTs) and weekly sea surface temperature anomalies (WSSTAs) were associated with global increases in coral disease prevalence.

According to the study, global coral disease prevalence tripled to 9.92 percent between 1992 to 2018. When predicting future estimates of coral disease, the model suggested that the disease prevalence could reach 76.8 percent in 2100 if temperatures continue to rise.