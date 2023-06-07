UrduPoint.com

Climate Change Could Cause Disease To 76.8 Percent Of Corals By 2100: Study

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Climate change could cause disease to 76.8 percent of corals by 2100: study

SYDNEY, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) --:Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) has estimated that 76.8 percent of corals across the world would catch disease by 2100 amid global warming.

In their new study published in the Ecology Letters journal on Wednesday, the researchers created a data set encompassing 108 papers on global coral disease for a further meta-analysis.

They found that both rising average summer sea surface temperatures (SSTs) and weekly sea surface temperature anomalies (WSSTAs) were associated with global increases in coral disease prevalence.

According to the study, global coral disease prevalence tripled to 9.92 percent between 1992 to 2018. When predicting future estimates of coral disease, the model suggested that the disease prevalence could reach 76.8 percent in 2100 if temperatures continue to rise.

Related Topics

World Sydney Wales 2018 From

Recent Stories

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

2 hours ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

2 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

2 hours ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.