Climate change-driven sea ice melt makes Arctic Ocean more acidic: study

BEIJING,Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :An international group led by Chinese scientists has revealed that the Arctic Ocean is seeing much faster acidification than elsewhere in the world's open oceans due to the sea ice melt there.

The study published on Friday in the journal Science shows that the acidification rates in the western Arctic Ocean are three to four times faster than in other ocean basins.

An increase in human-induced carbon dioxide resulted in a more acidic seawater and less saturated calcium carbonate mineral, a process called ocean acidification.

The team led by researchers in the Polar and Marine Research Institute from Jimei University synthesized oceanic carbonate data from 47 research cruises across the Arctic Ocean from 1994 to 2020 to investigate how the Arctic Ocean carbon cycle responds to climate change.