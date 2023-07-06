Open Menu

Climate Change, El Nino Drive Hottest June On Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Paris, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The world saw its hottest June on record last month, the EU's climate monitoring service said Thursday, as climate change and the El Nino weather pattern looked likely to drive another scorching northern summer.

The announcement from the EU monitor Copernicus marked the latest in a series of records for a year that has already seen a drought in Spain and fierce heat waves in China and the United States.

"The month was the warmest June globally at just over 0.

5 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average, exceeding June 2019 -- the previous record -- by a substantial margin," the EU monitor said in a statement from its C3S climate unit.

Temperatures reached June records across northwest Europe while parts of Canada, the United States, Mexico, Asia and eastern Australia "were significantly warmer than normal", Copernicus noted.

On the other hand it was cooler than normal in western Australia, the western United States and western Russia, it said.

