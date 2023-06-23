Open Menu

Climate Change Funding Neglects Over 1 Bln Youngsters: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Climate change funding neglects over 1 bln youngsters: report

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Climate change funding woefully neglects children, putting more than 1 billion youngsters at extremely high risk, according to a new report of children's advocates released on Thursday.

Only 2.

4 percent of key global climate funds can be classified as supporting child-responsive activities despite the fact that children bear the brunt of the climate crisis, according to the report from members of the Children's Environmental Rights Initiative (CERI) coalition as well as Plan International, Save the Children, and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

UNICEF's Children's Climate Risk Index shows that more than 1 billion children are at extremely high risk of the impacts of the climate crisis.

