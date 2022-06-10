UrduPoint.com

Climate Change Gets Rs 9.6 Bln Budgetary Allocations Under PSPD 2022-23

Published June 10, 2022

Climate Change gets Rs 9.6 bln budgetary allocations under PSPD 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 9.6 billion under Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) for Climate Change Division in the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to a budgetary document released here on Friday, an amount of Rs 9.5 billion has been allocated for ongoing schemes while 100 million were earmarked for a new scheme in the PSDP 2022-23.

The ongoing schemes include Capacity Building on Water Quality Monitoring and SDG 6 (6.1) Reporting at a cost of Rs 23million; Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements at Unit at an amount of Rs 19 million was earmarked.

The maximum allocations were earmarked for Upscaling of Green Pakistan Programme (Revised) at a cost of Rs 9.4 billion.

An amount of Rs 100 million were allocated for the much awaited Islamabad Zoo project that would be transformed into a wildlife sanctuary and animal preserve zone.

