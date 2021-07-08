UrduPoint.com
Climate Change Makes Record Heatwaves 150 Times More Likely'

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Climate change makes record heatwaves 150 times more likely'

GENEVA , 8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) -:An international team of climate scientists and the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center said Thursday they found that man-made climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions makes heatwaves at least 150 times more likely to occur.

Recent rocketing temperatures are having a severe impact on millions of people and putting lives at risk, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned.

"Right now, we are witnessing heat records topple as temperatures rise, with terrifying consequences for millions of people around the world," said IFRC President Francesco Rocca, noting the Red Cross is investing and preparing.

The Red Cross said last week's record-breaking heatwaves in parts of the US and Canada would have been "virtually impossible" without the influence of human-caused climate change.

"The analysis found that climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions made the heatwave at least 150 times more likely to happen," the statement said.

Communities across the globe are struggling to cope with the increased temperatures and frequency of heatwaves along with wildfires, drought, heat exhaustion and heat-related severe health risks, said the Red Cross.

"The Red Cross and Red Crescent network cannot combat the devastating impact of the climate crisis alone," added Rocca.

"There must be a concerted global effort to deal with the climate emergency, which represents the biggest threat to the future of the planet and its people."

