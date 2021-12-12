Climate change makes weather 'more intense,' says Biden after tornadoes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Climate change has made weather systems such as the series of tornadoes which devastated parts of the United States overnight "more intense," President Joe Biden said Saturday.

"The specific impact on these specific storms, I can't say at this point," the president said in televised comments after more than 75 people were killed by the powerful tornadoes across five states.

"But the fact is that we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming, everything," Biden continued. "And obviously it has some impact here but I can't give you a quantitative read on that."