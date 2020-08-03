UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Change Protesters Burst British GP 'bubble'

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Climate change protesters burst British GP 'bubble'

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Four climate change protestors were arrested Sunday after breaching security at the behind-closed-doors British Grand Prix to unveil a banner reading 'Act Now' at the Silverstone trackside.

The four, members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental protest group, were understood to have evaded security by wearing orange race marshal uniforms.

They unfurled their banner at Club Corner as the cars set off on the formation lap in a race won by world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Silverstone officials and Northamptonshire Police said the four protestors were in police custody.

"During the race, Northamptonshire Police were made aware of four people who had been detained by Silverstone security inside the venue perimeter," said a statement.

"Officers are working closely with Silverstone Circuit and conducting a full investigation."Formula 1 has been in a security 'bubble' of strict anti-coronavirus protocols since the delayed season got underway in Austria last month.

Related Topics

Protest World Police Hamilton Orange Reading Austria Sunday Race

Recent Stories

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

2 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, bin Alawi exchange Eid al-Adha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.