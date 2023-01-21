UrduPoint.com

Climate Change Shortens Snowfall Duration, Lessens Its Effects

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Climate change shortens snowfall duration, lessens its effects

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :- The number of snowy days, the amount of snow that falls, and the time that it stays on the ground are all declining in many northern hemisphere nations, according to experts, and the trend is related to climate change.

Professor Murat Turkes from the Center for Climate Change and Policy Studies at Bogazici University told Anadolu that in spring and early summer, streams, groundwater, and soil are fed by melting snow.

"Dams and ponds are filled with melted snow since it is a significant source of precipitation and moisture.

From dams and ponds loaded with snowmelt, we meet our demands for drinking water, utility water, agricultural water, and energy. In other words, it serves as a water and energy source," he said.

"We know that precipitation that begins as snow in the high atmosphere throughout the winter, even in cold systems, cannot fall to the earth as snow due to climate change, particularly global warming, increasing tendency in lower atmospheric and surface air temperatures," he added.

