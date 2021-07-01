UrduPoint.com
Climate Change Summit Concluded

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Climate change summit concluded

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :, Jul 01 (APP):A four-day summit titled "Pakistan Emerging Leaders" concluded late Wednesday in the Federal metropolis with the collaboration of Social Awareness & Leadership Development(SALT) and Pakistan Partnership Initiative(PPI).

Speakers expressed these views in their speech during the summit ,said a press release issued by the organizers here.They said"Climate change is the ever growing issue, which is not only a big challenge for Pakistan besides rest of the world".Speakers vowed to stand together to address the issue generated by the climate change, stressed for a serious need in policy, resources to implement this engaging all the stakeholders.

The participants of the distinguished summit through a unanimous declaration expressed solidarity to continue playing a vibrant role in peace, prosperity and development of Pakistan by reducing dependency, promoting self-reliance and promoting a culture of care and dignity within the society.

The four day summit was attended by 80 emerging leaders from all over Pakistan.

The speakers included a wide range of experts from socio-political, civil society, development and diplomatic and religious sectors. The event provided the young leaders to discuss and interact with the seniors on issues ranging from climate change, water scarcity, gender equality, education reforms, leadership development and the socio-political challenges.

