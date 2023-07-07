Open Menu

Climate Change Tests Limits Of Mediterranean Wildfire Strategy

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Marseille, France, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Climate change and increased human habitation across France's dry, forested region are pushing the limits of firefighters' tried and tested "strike quick and hard" strategy.

In October 1970, 11 people perished near France's far southeastern border with Italy and then fifteen years later, a new inferno in the area killed five volunteer firefighters.

Such lethal blazes are now rare.

Many observers credit the fall in fatalities to the strategy adopted in the early 1990s in the arc from France's border with Spain to the frontier with Italy. It is a vast region of hot, dry summers and forested mountain slopes where demand for water outstrips supply.

