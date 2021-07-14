UrduPoint.com
Climate Change Triggers Extreme Weather Events In U.S.: Report

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) --:The United States is seeing extreme weather events fueled by climate change, NBC news reported Wednesday.

In the West, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon will likely become the first 200,000-acre wildfire of 2021. In the East, up to a foot of rain put parts of Pennsylvania under water, said the report.

The Northeast, specifically, is the region that has seen the highest increase in heavy rainfall events, more than any other region, since the 1950s, according to the report.

The West continues to witness excessive and record-setting temperatures while the wildfire risk continues to grow. About 10 million people remained under heat alerts across the West on Tuesday for temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above average, said the report.

Extreme temperature is one of the weather events that can be most strongly attributed to climate change, which is also threatening larger and more intense wildfires, said the report.

