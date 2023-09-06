Open Menu

Climate Change Worsening Heatwaves, Air Quality: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Climate change worsening heatwaves, air quality: UN

Geneva, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Climate change is driving more intense and more frequent heatwaves, which in turn generate a "witch's brew" of pollutants, threatening the health of humans and all living things, the UN warned Wednesday.

The wildfire smoke that recently suffocated cities from Athens to New York may be the most visible sign of air pollution caused by heatwaves.

But extreme heat can also induce a host of other chemical processes that are hazardous for human health, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in its annual Air Quality and Climate Bulletin.

"Heatwaves worsen air quality, with knock-on effects on human health, ecosystems, agriculture and indeed our daily lives," WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

A new study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago suggested that fine particulate pollution from sources such as vehicle and industrial emissions, sand and wildfires is "the greatest external threat to public health" worldwide.

"Climate change and air quality cannot be treated separately," Taalas stressed.

"They go hand-in-hand and must be tackled together to break this vicious cycle." - 'More extreme' - While Wednesday's report was based on 2022 data, Taalas cautioned that in terms of temperatures, "what we are witnessing in 2023 is even more extreme".

On Wednesday, the European Union's Copernicus climate monitor said 2023 was likely to be the hottest year in human history, after the last three months were the warmest ever recorded.

That, in turn, is potentially bad news for air quality.

"Air quality and climate are interconnected because the chemical species that affect both are linked," the WMO said.

"The substances responsible for climate change and for the degradation of air quality are often emitted by the same sources, and... changes in one inevitably cause changes in the other." It pointed for instance to how the combustion of fossil fuels emits carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide into the atmosphere.

These are not only heat-trapping greenhouse gases but potential precursors of pollutants such as ozone and nitrate aerosols.

- Inter-linked - Researchers meanwhile widely agree that climate change is causing more intense and more frequent heatwaves, and that this in turn is leading to a growing risk of more severe wildfires, WMO said.

"Heatwaves and wildfires are closely linked," said Lorenzo Labrador, a WMO researcher at the Global Atmosphere Watch network which compiled Wednesday's Bulletin.

"Smoke from wildfires contains a witch's brew of chemicals that affects not only air quality and health, but also damages plants, ecosystems and crops -- and leads to more carbon emissions and so more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere," he said in the statement.

He stressed though that "it is yet too early to say" if 2023 would prove worse in terms of atmospheric pollution than last year.

"Even though this has been a record-breaking wildfire season, in particular in Europe and western Canada, ... the relationships and interactions and chemical processes that link climate change to atmospheric pollution are not linear," he told reporters in Geneva.

The 2022 data detailed in the report showed how heatwaves last year triggered wildfires in the Northwestern United States, leading to unhealthy air.

Soaring temperatures in Europe, accompanied by unusually high amounts of desert dust reaching the continent, meanwhile led to increased concentrations of both particulate matter and ground-level ozone, it said.

Stratospheric ozone helps to shield humans and vegetation from harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun.

But at ground level, where it is generated by a reaction between traffic fumes and sunlight, the gas attacks lung tissue, causing chest pain, coughing and shortness of breath.

It also reduces crop yield, with ozone-induced losses averaging 4.4-12.4 percent globally for staple food crops, and wheat and soybean losses as high as 15-30 percent in parts of India and China.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Europe China Canada Agriculture European Union Fine Vehicle Traffic Athens Geneva Same Chicago New York United States May Gas All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registr ..

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registrations for H-preneurs platform

13 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

58 minutes ago
 Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across coun ..

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricit ..

2 hours ago
 ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

2 hours ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its websi ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

3 hours ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

4 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous