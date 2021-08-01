Climate, COVID-19 crises reveal U.S. systemic shortcoming: media

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:Climate calamities and the COVID-19 rampage have exposed a systemic shortcoming that is now plaguing the United States, said an article published recently by the Boston Globe Media.

Climate change "speaks to this country's decades-long inability to address an accumulating crisis," said the article titled "The U.S. has lost the ability to think or plan ahead."The COVID-19 contagion "illustrates the chokehold that partisanship, conspiratorialism, and suspicion have on our short-term ability to respond to a public emergency," the article added.