UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Crisis Spurs Action At 'green' Frankfurt Book Fair

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:00 AM

Climate crisis spurs action at 'green' Frankfurt book fair

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :From children's books about reducing plastic to tips for zero-waste cooking, the climate crisis is dominating this year's Frankfurt book fair.

Here's a look at how the world's biggest publishing event is galvanising readers young and old into environmental action, on and off the page.

- 'German Greta' in spotlight - At the age of just 23, Luisa Neubauer is Germany's best-known climate activist after becoming a central figure in the Fridays for Future strikes started by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg.

At the Frankfurt fair, the fast-talking university student famed for her no-nonsense attitude and meticulous research will go head-to-head with a local politician in a debate about coal mines, and present her own book about the climate emergency.

"When you look at what's happening with our planetary system, of course that's scary. The question is what do you do about it," Neubauer said in a video recorded for the fair.

"Maybe we do need some kind of rebellion or revolution." - Child's play - That teens around the world are ringing the alarm about global warming has not escaped the attention of younger children -- or of publishers who have rushed to bring out a slew of environmental titles aimed at younger readers.

Sales of climate-focused books for children almost doubled in the UK and India over the first nine months of 2019 compared with a year earlier, according to Nielsen Book Research, while in Germany too sales were "noticeably up", GfK Entertainment said.

"Children have seen the images of starving polar bears and felt the effects of the recent summer heatwaves," Ralf Schweikart, a leading German critic of children's literature, told AFP.

"Books can help them find answers to these emerging questions." For parents wary of scaring their offspring with bedtime stories about impending climate doom, Schweikart recommends choosing one of the many new titles that take a more local and hands-on approach, often with DIY activities to keep young minds engaged.

In "Plastic? Try going without!" by Dela Kienle, ice-cream lovers are encouraged to opt for a cone instead of a cup, and to occasionally throw a party without balloons.

- Zero waste Christmas - Adults too can reduce their carbon footprints with the help of a plethora of new non-fiction titles at the fair.

On a table filled with vegan and no-waste cookbooks, "mindful" chefs are invited to toss broccoli stems into a salad, turn Apple peel into crisps and cover leftovers with beeswax wraps instead of clingfilm.

For those wanting to go further, the fair offers workshops on upcycling and even on how to achieve a zero-waste Christmas -- complete with newspaper decorations and gifts wrapped in old jeans.

- 'Edible straws' - Not to be outdone, organisers of the world's largest publishing event say they too have taken steps to bolster the fair's eco credentials.

The sprawling convention centre in central Frankfurt that houses the fair and will host some 280,000 book lovers this week already partly runs on renewable energy.

But from next year, it will switch over entirely to green energy, saving 19,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The stalls assembled for the more than 7,500 exhibitors are now reused year after year, and book fair director Juergen Boos told local media that organisers were encouraging waste reduction and even "offering edible straws".

Related Topics

India World Christmas German Student Germany Young Frankfurt United Kingdom Cuban Peso 2019 Apple Media Event From Love

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

8 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

8 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

8 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

8 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

8 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.