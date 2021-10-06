UrduPoint.com

Climate Demonstrators Invade Louis Vuitton Catwalk Show

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Climate demonstrators invade Louis Vuitton catwalk show

Paris, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Extinction Rebellion climate activists burst onto the catwalk at Louis Vuitton's Tuesday Paris Fashion Week show to blast the industry's impact on the environment.

"Overconsumption = extinction", a banner brandished by one demonstrator from the international civil disobedience movement against climate change read.

She climbed onto the catwalk set up in the Louvre art gallery even as models were showing off the latest styles, before being hustled away by security guards, an AFP photographer saw.

Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and Youth For Climate said in a statement that around 30 people were involved in planning the protest, with two arrested.

They called on the government to enforce "an immediate cut in production levels in the sector, given that 42 items of clothing were sold per person in France in 2019".

Louis Vuitton did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP.

