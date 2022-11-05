Climate justice necessary for sustainable development of all nations: US expert

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Steps to mitigate the effects of climate change are slow and it "exposes larger populations to impacts that are beyond what they can adapt to," according to an assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in the US.

"This is why funding Loss and Damage is so important; it has been a workstream of growing influence for almost a decade," Andrea Simonelli told Anadolu Agency via email while evaluating different dimensions of climate justice.

Discussions about climate justice have gained Currency as climate-related disasters have left dozens of countries crippled with concerns about financing the loss and damage.

In recent months, droughts have paralyzed parts of Europe, Asia, and Africa. Massive monsoons swept away southern Asia, potent typhoons hit the Philippines and wildfires reigned on almost all continents for months. All this happened while developed nations kept postponing an annual $100 billion in climate finance that was promised to developing economies in 2022.

They have blamed the delay on the energy crisis deriving from the Russian-Ukrainian War.

Simonelli said it is unlikely that climate justice will be settled at the upcoming UN 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) on Nov. 6-18 in the Egyptian province of Sharm El-Sheikh.

But she said because more and more activists are attracting global attention and more people are experiencing climate-related disasters, the demands for climate justice are much louder than in the past, especially calls to fund loss and damage.

"Climate justice is much more than a wealth transfer between nations, it is also a redistribution of resources to allow all nations to develop sustainably and complete scale-back of fossil fuel use," said Simonelli, a faculty member of the university's Department of Political Science.