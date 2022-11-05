UrduPoint.com

Climate Justice Necessary For Sustainable Development Of All Nations: US Expert

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Climate justice necessary for sustainable development of all nations: US expert

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Steps to mitigate the effects of climate change are slow and it "exposes larger populations to impacts that are beyond what they can adapt to," according to an assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in the US.

"This is why funding Loss and Damage is so important; it has been a workstream of growing influence for almost a decade," Andrea Simonelli told Anadolu Agency via email while evaluating different dimensions of climate justice.

Discussions about climate justice have gained Currency as climate-related disasters have left dozens of countries crippled with concerns about financing the loss and damage.

In recent months, droughts have paralyzed parts of Europe, Asia, and Africa. Massive monsoons swept away southern Asia, potent typhoons hit the Philippines and wildfires reigned on almost all continents for months. All this happened while developed nations kept postponing an annual $100 billion in climate finance that was promised to developing economies in 2022.

They have blamed the delay on the energy crisis deriving from the Russian-Ukrainian War.

Simonelli said it is unlikely that climate justice will be settled at the upcoming UN 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) on Nov. 6-18 in the Egyptian province of Sharm El-Sheikh.

But she said because more and more activists are attracting global attention and more people are experiencing climate-related disasters, the demands for climate justice are much louder than in the past, especially calls to fund loss and damage.

"Climate justice is much more than a wealth transfer between nations, it is also a redistribution of resources to allow all nations to develop sustainably and complete scale-back of fossil fuel use," said Simonelli, a faculty member of the university's Department of Political Science.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Europe Energy Crisis Virginia Philippines All From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

35 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

1 hour ago
 Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

4 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.