Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfires: study

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Climate change is the "overwhelming factor" driving the country's ever-more intense bushfires, Australian government scientists believe -- directly contradicting claims by the country's political leaders.

In a peer-reviewed study, scientists at state agency CSIRO reviewed 90 years' worth of data and concluded climate change was the major influencing factor behind megafires like those that ravaged Australia in 2019-2020.

The experts studied a range of fire risk factors -- from the amount of dead vegetation on the ground to moisture, weather and ignition conditions -- to see what could be driving catastrophic blazes.