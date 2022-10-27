UrduPoint.com

Climate Plans Would Allow Up To 2.6C Of Global Warming: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Climate plans would allow up to 2.6C of global warming: UN

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Country climate pledges leave the world on track to heat by as much as 2.6 degrees Celsius this century, the United Nations said on Wednesday, warning that emissions must fall 45 percent this decade to limit disastrous global warming.

The United Nations Environment Programme, in its annual Emissions Gap report, found that updated national promises since last year's COP26 summit in Glasgow would only shave less than one percent off global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The world has warmed nearly 1.2C since the start of the Industrial Revolution and already faces increasingly ferocious climate-enhanced weather extremes like heatwaves, storms and floods.

The Emissions Gap report examines the difference between the planet-heating pollution that will still be released under countries' decarbonisation plans and what science says is needed to keep to the Paris Agreement goal of limiting warming to between 1.5-2.0C.

A day after the UN's climate change agency said governments were still doing "nowhere near" enough to keep global heating to 1.5C, UNEP found progress on emissions cutting had been "woefully inadequate".

