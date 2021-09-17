UrduPoint.com

Climate-related Disasters Killed 17,000 Since COVID-19 Began: Report

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

Climate-related disasters killed 17,000 since COVID-19 began: report

ANKARA, 17 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) -:Climate-related disasters have affected the lives of at least 139.2 million people and killed some 17,242 since the beginning of COVID-19, according to a report published Thursday.

An additional 658.1 million people have been exposed to extreme temperatures, said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre in a release.

"The world is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis where the climate change and COVID-19 are pushing communities to their limits," IFRC President Francesco Rocca said at a press conference in New York presenting the new report.

"In the lead up to COP26, we urge world leaders to take immediate action not only to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but also to address the existent and imminent humanitarian impacts of climate change," he added.

The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, will take place in Glasgow, Scotland between Oct. 31-Nov. 21.

"The massive spending in COVID-19 recovery proves that governments can act fast and drastically in the face of global threats," Rocca said.

"It is time to turn words into action and devote the same energy to the climate crisis. Every day, we are witnessing the impact of human-made climate change. The climate crisis is here, and we need

Related Topics

World United Nations Same Glasgow Lead New York Gas National University Million

Recent Stories

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pac ..

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pace: Faisal Sultan

14 minutes ago
 Three beggars arrested in sargodha

Three beggars arrested in sargodha

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refug ..

Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refugees, says Malala

22 minutes ago
 UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: da ..

UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: data

23 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

23 minutes ago
 No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Fa ..

No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Faisal

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.