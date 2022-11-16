Climate vulnerable nations seek funds, but caught in red tape

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :As rising temperatures swell seas and threaten the Maldives' corals, the archipelago pinned its hopes on securing climate resilience funding designed to help vulnerable nations.

But the country's environment minister, speaking at UN climate talks dominated by manoeuvering over financing, slammed the "very minimal" pledges received so far from the pot of money set aside by rich countries.

"Our islands are eroding at an alarming rate," said Aminath Shauna, at the COP27 climate meeting in Egypt.

"Every single island in the Maldives -- freshwater (and) lands have been depleted and contaminated by saltwater intrusion," she said of the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Experts warn that damage from a warming world is outpacing the funding for efforts to forestall catastrophes, with the United Nations estimating that actual needs are around five to 10 times greater than the finance provided.

As long-standing polluters, richer countries are under pressure to step up funding to vulnerable nations least responsible for planet-heating emissions and the consequent damages.

But even existing money is hard to access, according to the Maldives and a host of other vulnerable nations, who are often paying from their own budgets.

"Our ability to spend on education, health care, institution building, are increasingly becoming a challenge because every year is becoming a warm year, every year the rainy season is flooding even more islands than the year before," Shauna told reporters on Saturday.