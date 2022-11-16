UrduPoint.com

Climate Vulnerable Nations Seek Funds, But Caught In Red Tape

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Climate vulnerable nations seek funds, but caught in red tape

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :As rising temperatures swell seas and threaten the Maldives' corals, the archipelago pinned its hopes on securing climate resilience funding designed to help vulnerable nations.

But the country's environment minister, speaking at UN climate talks dominated by manoeuvering over financing, slammed the "very minimal" pledges received so far from the pot of money set aside by rich countries.

"Our islands are eroding at an alarming rate," said Aminath Shauna, at the COP27 climate meeting in Egypt.

"Every single island in the Maldives -- freshwater (and) lands have been depleted and contaminated by saltwater intrusion," she said of the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Experts warn that damage from a warming world is outpacing the funding for efforts to forestall catastrophes, with the United Nations estimating that actual needs are around five to 10 times greater than the finance provided.

As long-standing polluters, richer countries are under pressure to step up funding to vulnerable nations least responsible for planet-heating emissions and the consequent damages.

But even existing money is hard to access, according to the Maldives and a host of other vulnerable nations, who are often paying from their own budgets.

"Our ability to spend on education, health care, institution building, are increasingly becoming a challenge because every year is becoming a warm year, every year the rainy season is flooding even more islands than the year before," Shauna told reporters on Saturday.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Education Egypt Maldives Money From

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

2 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

2 hours ago
 US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated ..

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

2 hours ago
 Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Con ..

Greek Government Submits Bill on Communication Confidentiality for Public Discus ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Bef ..

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.