Climbers at odds over far-right dogwhistle route names

Wiener Neustadt, Austria, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Just outside Vienna, climbers scramble up "Fortress Europe", one of the routes up an impressive rockface towering over fields and forests.

But the name -- and others like it that some climbers see as racist or sexist dog whistles -- is raising hackles in Austria and elsewhere.

"The usage of these Names leads to a normalisation of right-wing extremist propaganda that is simply spread," climber Daniel Kufner told AFP as he set out with a friend to scale the route.

By age-old convention, whoever first climbs a route up a rock gets to name it.

Kufner and others blame one avid Austrian climber in particular for the tension over names in the small Alpine nation.

Thomas Behm has pioneered many hundreds of routes there and published several guidebooks.

They accuse him of waging a persistent campaign to spread far-right ideology through route names.

As well as "Fortress Europe", they include "Greta Dummberg", a play on words labelling the teenage climate change activist Thunberg as "dumb", and names of traditional desserts now regarded as racist.