Clippers Down Lakers, Nets Rout Warriors In NBA Openers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Clippers down Lakers, Nets rout Warriors in NBA openers

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Lakers sure didn't have long to savor their 17th NBA title.

Little more than two months after the Lakers locked up the 2020 crown with a Finals win over the Miami Heat, they were back to the grind in a 116-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on the opening night of the 2020-21 campaign on Tuesday.

Paul George led the Clippers, less than two weeks after signing a four-year contract extension worth a reported $226 million.

George scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half as the Clippers kept the Lakers at bay.

"I got into a good rhythm making plays for the team," George said.

"That's how I catch fire -- I let the game come to me. I took the shots when they were available." Kawhi Leonard added 26 points for the Clippers, who are out to expunge the memory of their agonizing Western Conference semi-finals loss to the Denver Nuggets, who trailed 3-1 in the series but won in seven games.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 22 points. Anthony Davis added 18 and German point guard Dennis Schroder -- a new addition -- scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The night at Staples Center started with the Lakers receiving their diamond and amethyst championship rings.

