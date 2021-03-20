UrduPoint.com
Clippers Forward George Fined $35K For Ripping Referees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Clippers forward George fined $35K for ripping referees

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was fined $35,000 for public criticism of officiating by the NBA on Friday.

George made his comments to reporters on Wednesday after the Clippers lost 105-89 at Dallas.

George was upset that the Clippers went to the free throw line only 11 times against the Mavericks, with 46 drives to the hoop leading to only six free throws.

"We're putting a lot of pressure at the rim," George told reporters. "It's insane we're not getting these calls.

But it is what it is. It's nothing new to me." George wanted the team to submit video of the contest to the NBA, saying, "League has got to take a look at this."After talks with officials on Wednesday, George described what he was told as "a bunch of lies" and added, "They know what's going on."George is averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1,1 steals a game this season for the Clippers, who are 26-16 and rank fourth in the Western Conference, four games behind league-best Utah.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

