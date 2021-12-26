Clippers' George to miss at least a month with torn elbow ligament

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Los Angeles Clippers leading scorer Paul George will miss at least four weeks with a torn ligament in his right elbow, the NBA team said Saturday.

George sprained his elbow on December 6, missed two weeks and returned to play in just two games.

After playing against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, George felt pain in the elbow, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow," the Clippers aid in a statement. "George will rest and be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, at which point next steps will be determined."George's extended absence comes as the 17-15 Clippers are already missing injured Luke Kennard and Isaiah Hartenstein. Covid concerns have also sidelined point guard Reggie Jackson and forward Marcus Morris Sr.

George was averaging 24.7points per game, his highest in three seasons, with 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.