UrduPoint.com

Clippers' George To Miss At Least A Month With Torn Elbow Ligament

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Clippers' George to miss at least a month with torn elbow ligament

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Los Angeles Clippers leading scorer Paul George will miss at least four weeks with a torn ligament in his right elbow, the NBA team said Saturday.

George sprained his elbow on December 6, missed two weeks and returned to play in just two games.

After playing against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, George felt pain in the elbow, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow," the Clippers aid in a statement. "George will rest and be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, at which point next steps will be determined."George's extended absence comes as the 17-15 Clippers are already missing injured Luke Kennard and Isaiah Hartenstein. Covid concerns have also sidelined point guard Reggie Jackson and forward Marcus Morris Sr.

George was averaging 24.7points per game, his highest in three seasons, with 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Related Topics

Injured Los Angeles George Jackson Sacramento December

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th December 2021

1 hour ago

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with UAE’s Grankraft

9 hours ago
 Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

9 hours ago
 In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

9 hours ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.