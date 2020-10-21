UrduPoint.com
Clippers Hire Tyronn Lue As New Head Coach

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Clippers hire Tyronn Lue as new head coach

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Los Angeles Clippers announced Tuesday that Tyronn Lue has been promoted from assistant to head coach, replacing Doc Rivers, who was fired last month.

"We conducted a thorough search and spoke with fantastic candidates. We found that the best choice for our team was already in our building," said Clippers president Lawrence Frank on Tuesday. "As head coach, Ty will put a unique imprint on the organization, and drive us to new heights." The Clippers are expected to introduce the 43-year-old Lue as the new head coach at a news conference on Wednesday. No details of his contract were released but the US media is reporting the two sides are working on a five-year deal.

"The pieces we need are in place -- committed ownership, smart management, and elite talent, on and off the court, in the NBA's best market," Lue said in a statement.

"My familiarity with the organization, particularly (team owner Steve Ballmer) and Lawrence, confirmed this is where I want to be.

"We have work to do to become champions, but we have the motivation, the tools, and the support to get there. I'm excited to get started." Lue was the Clippers' assistant coach to Rivers, who earlier this month was hired to be the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach Rivers was sacked after Los Angeles squandered a 3-1 lead and dropped a second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets this past season.

Lue was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers when they captured the NBA championship with LeBron James in 2016.

Lue played point guard for seven teams during an 11-year career, averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 assists. He won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers' in 2000-01.

