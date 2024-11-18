Closing ceremony of the 'Jubilee Year' at St. Patrick’s Cathedral held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) In a solemn and spiritually uplifting ceremony, the closing of the 'Jubilee Year' was commemorated with a grand Eucharistic Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, here on Monday.

The Mass was led by the Apostolic Nuncio to Pakistan, Msgr. Germano Penemote, accompanied by archbishops, bishops, clergy, and hundreds of faithful who gathered to celebrate this significant milestone in the Church’s liturgical journey.

According to the press release, the Holy Mass is transforming the historic cathedral into a sacred space of prayer, reflection, and thanksgiving.

The celebration marked the culmination of a Jubilee Year, a time dedicated to deepening spiritual devotion, fostering gratitude, and renewing commitments to the faith.

During this special Mass, prayers were offered for the peace, prosperity, and success of Pakistan.

In his homily, Msgr. Germano Penemote called on the faithful to remain steadfast in their faith and to work together for the common good of the country.

"Unity, love, and service are key pillars in navigating challenges," he emphasized.

The event concluded with a special hymn, after which attendees departed with hearts filled with hope, ready to embrace the challenges ahead with the strength of their faith and the support of their community.