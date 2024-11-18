Closing Ceremony Of The 'Jubilee Year' At St. Patrick’s Cathedral Held
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) In a solemn and spiritually uplifting ceremony, the closing of the 'Jubilee Year' was commemorated with a grand Eucharistic Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, here on Monday.
The Mass was led by the Apostolic Nuncio to Pakistan, Msgr. Germano Penemote, accompanied by archbishops, bishops, clergy, and hundreds of faithful who gathered to celebrate this significant milestone in the Church’s liturgical journey.
According to the press release, the Holy Mass is transforming the historic cathedral into a sacred space of prayer, reflection, and thanksgiving.
The celebration marked the culmination of a Jubilee Year, a time dedicated to deepening spiritual devotion, fostering gratitude, and renewing commitments to the faith.
During this special Mass, prayers were offered for the peace, prosperity, and success of Pakistan.
In his homily, Msgr. Germano Penemote called on the faithful to remain steadfast in their faith and to work together for the common good of the country.
"Unity, love, and service are key pillars in navigating challenges," he emphasized.
The event concluded with a special hymn, after which attendees departed with hearts filled with hope, ready to embrace the challenges ahead with the strength of their faith and the support of their community.
Recent Stories
Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia
PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Shafi Muhammad Shah remembered20 hours ago
-
Empowering poor to alleviate pervasive menace of poverty1 day ago
-
GB festivals - a manifestation of rich cultural values1 day ago
-
St. Patrick’s School hosts a fun-filled 'Children’s Day' celebration2 days ago
-
Competitive higher education, still a challenge for our universities3 days ago
-
DEC Sanghar emphasizes importance of voting rights for citizens6 days ago
-
PAL condoles death of eminent poet Iqbal Sokri6 days ago
-
Three-Day 'Horse & Cattle Show' concludes7 days ago
-
Drama producer Furqan Haider Rizvi passes away8 days ago
-
Alghoza player Misri Khan remembered8 days ago
-
Child Labour--Addressing a pervasive social issue8 days ago
-
Musician, composer Master Ghulam Haider remembered9 days ago